Ace shuttler Sania Mirza says she has always been particular about the skincare products she uses. “But it’s definitely way more now that I'm a mother,” she explains.

“I wouldn’t want to think twice before hugging or kissing my son Izhaan and that’s why I only trust the best,” says Sania, who has been featured in a new digital campaign by Clovia for its skincare range, Clovia Botaniqa. The brand specialises in products specially for mothers.

The campaign launched with a video starring Sania, where the young mom is talking about her personal journey post motherhood. Sania says motherhood is a beautiful phase but that many physical changes take place in a woman’s life post-pregnancy. The adept sportswoman has had to contend with acne, uneven skin tone and blemishes post-partum. Being around a newborn baby, it is essential that any products that she uses to address these challenges be natural, safe and chemical-free.

The latest Clovia Botaniqa range includes numerous options in products: from oils, body butter, face washes, and face masks, to shampoos, conditioners, and serums. Carefully curated for the needs of new moms, the range offers solutions for problems faced during and post-pregnancy, such as hair fall, tired/dull skin, stretch marks, dryness, acne, and stress.

Talking about the new range, Neha Kant, Founder, Clovia said, “Regular skincare routine isn’t always easy, especially for new moms, who find their priorities change post motherhood. Driving with this insight, Clovia launched a digital campaign featuring the ace tennis player with an aim to encourage women/mothers in their efforts to look after themselves.”