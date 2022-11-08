Kamal Haasan celebrates his 68th birthday at Suhasini Maniratnam’s house; see pictures here

Actor-filmmaker Suhasini Maniratnam took to Instagram on Monday to share a few pictures from Kamal Haasan’s 68th birthday celebration that was hosted by her. She captioned the post, “Celebrating Kamal at home.” The picture featured Kamal surrounded by his family and friends.

One of the pictures also features Suhasini’s husband and ace film director, Mani Ratnam with the actor. Suhasini captioned the post, “Great men coming together.”

According to recent reports, Kamal will be reuniting with Mani after a gap of thirty-five years, for the upcoming film tentatively titled KH234. The duo last worked together for the 1987 cult classic gangster drama, Nayakan. The new project will be presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin under his banner, Red Giant Movies, and the music will be scored by AR Rahman.

Kamal was last seen in the 2022 thriller film, Vikram. The movie, which was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, and Kalidas Jayaram in pivotal roles. The movie, which was released on June 3, 2022, raked in over INR 400 crore at the global box office.

Mani Ratnam’s latest film, Ponniyin Selvan: 1, was released in theatres on September 30 and was appreciated by critics and audiences alike. According to reports, the movie has collected around INR 500 crore at the box office. Described by Mani to be his dream project, the film boasted a star-studded cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayaram.