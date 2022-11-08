Britney Spears reveals she's suffering from irreparable nerve damage 

According to sources, pop icon Britney Spears seems to have suffered irreparable nerve damage on the right side of her body. The singer took to her Instagram profile on Monday, to share a video clip of her dancing. In the video, she can be seen wearing a red top, black hotpants and a glove on one hand. She penned a long note along with the dancing video making her followers aware of her condition.

Also read: Sir Elton John reportedly recorded duet of 'Tiny Dancer' with Britney Spears

“I'm dancing in time now Victoria... yes... nerve damage on the right side of my body... there's no cure except God I guess... nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don't get enough oxygen to your brain... your brain literally shuts down blah blah blah old story... in that place I didn't breathe when I was there... nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb. I wake up like 3 times a week in bed and my hands are completely numb (sic),” the singer captioned the post.

Talking about how excruciating the condition is for her at times, she added in the note, “Nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head... it stings and it's scary... the last 3 years since I got out of that place I've been in a mild unconscious state... I couldn't face it. It was like it was too scary to be here... although my Instagram has not been up to par to most (sic).”

Also read: Britney Spears cried for two weeks after watching the documentary on her life

Britney also said that dancing in front of the camera for social media is her way of battling the pain as dancing really helps soothe her pain receptors. “Hey hey hey it gave me existence and got me here... it's funny though when I dance I don't feel the pain... it's like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child. And although I don't move like I use to... I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength... by the grace of God I finally found a medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck, my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly. I've done a good job trying to pull it off. Either way I'm getting a lot better, I can breathe... I feel smarter because well, Jesus I can breathe now... either way, I'm breathing now and I can dance in time, Victoria... I send all my love to every single one of you... this is me this morning. I'm gonna vacuum now,” Britney said in the note.