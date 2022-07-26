Sir Elton John reportedly recorded duet of 'Tiny Dancer' with Britney Spears

Sir Elton John and Britney Spears are reportedly recording a duet of the former’s classic song Tiny Dancer which was released in 1971. According to media reports, Britney met with the 75-year-old music veteran and producer Andrew Watt at a Beverly Hills recording studio last week to record a new version of Tiny Dancer; media sources further reported that the cover will be released by Universal Music next month.

According to one media source, the duet was Elton’s idea and added that Britney is a huge fan; they recorded a remix of Tiny Dancer as a complete duet. The source went on to say, “Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt. They've already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good. They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer. (sic)”

The source also spoke about Britney’s comeback to singing by saying, “Britney is officially back. She's back to work, and she's super excited. (sic)” The pop singer has recently spoken about her desire to resume work, as reported by media sources.

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old pop star shared an Instagram video of herself singing a new version of her debut single …..Baby One more time.

The producer of the song, Andrew has produced albums for artists like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne and won the 2021 Grammy Award for Producer of the Year.

Tiny Dancer was written by Elton and Bernie Taupin and was originally released in 1971 as a part of Elton’s album Madman Across the Water and was released as a single in the following year. It was ranked No. 47 on Rolling Stone’s ‘500 Greatest Songs of all Time’ in 2021.