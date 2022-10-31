Samantha gets diagnosed with myositis; Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and others wish her a speedy recovery

In her post, Samantha added that her doctors were confident that she would make a complete recovery very soon

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram on Saturday to inform her fans and followers that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. The actress added that her doctors were confident that she would make a complete recovery very soon.

“Your response to the Yashodha trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped,” she wrote on Instagram.

According to sources, myositis is a condition that encompasses several rare conditions. In myositis, the immune system attacks your muscles. One or more disorders that cause muscular inflammation are possible reasons for the disease. Muscle aches and weakness are the main symptoms of the disease, which worsen over time. Other symptoms besides weakness typically include rash, exhaustion, thickening of the skin on the hands, trouble breathing and swallowing, as well as weak, uncomfortable, or hurting muscles.

"I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days... physically and emotionally. And even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you...THIS TOO SHALL PASS,” Samantha added in the post.

Sources said that severe myositis can be brought on by inflammatory disorders such as Dermatomyositis, Polymyositis, and Inclusion body myositis. The disorder can also be caused by Rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and scleroderma. Viral infections, specific pharmaceuticals, and significant physical trauma can also lead to the condition's added reports.

After Samantha shared the news, many celebrities took to social media to wish the actress a speedy recovery.

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to Samantha’s post, writing, “Dear Sam, From time to time, challenges do come into our lives, perhaps to allow us to discover our own inner strength. You are a wonderful girl with an even greater inner strength. I am sure you shall overcome this challenge too, very soon. Wishing you all the courage and conviction. May the force be with you..”

Dulquer Salmaan commented on Samantha’s post, writing “More power to you Sam ! Like you said, This too shall pass.”

Telugu actor Jr NTR also took to the social media platform to share a message for Samantha.“ Get well soon Sam. Sending you all the strength,” the actor tweeted.

Music composer, Devi Sri Prasad also tweeted, “All our prayers with U dear Sam @Samanthaprabhu2. U wil recover very very soon n Rock again stronger like U always do !!! All Strength & Love to you ! ”

Actress Kajal Aggarwal took to Twitter to send her wishes to the actress. She wrote, “Speedy recoveries Sam. you’re going to bounce back much stronger!”