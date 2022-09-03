Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sushruthi Krishna join hands for responsible fashion

To demonstrate their dedication to responsible fashion, Sushruthi Krishna and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's domestic D2C (Direct to Consumer) fashion brand, Saaki, teams up with the fashion recycling technology platform, Relove, to create the Relove Saaki initiative. According to reports, the initiative will work to promote ethical fashion among sellers of used clothing. The portal will allow users to purchase and sell their previously owned Saaki clothing, hence extending the lifespan of a product.

Samantha who is the co-founder of Saaki spoke to sources about the initiative, saying, “I have inculcated many sustainable practices in my life and we wanted to translate that in a meaningful way to our customers at Saaki. With ReloveSaaki, we are encouraging a responsible way of shopping that will help build sustainable habits among our consumers (sic).”

According to sources, the fashion industry contributes to about 10 percent of the world's carbon emissions, and approximately nine billion clothes are left idle in closets. Reports added that each garment resold can save six times its weight in CO2, thus, limiting the environmental impact of fashion.

On the topic of collaboration, Sushruthi, the founder of Saaki, was quoted as saying, “At Saaki, we always look for ways to give back. We started with using sustainable packaging materials for our orders. With ReloveSaaki, we are taking another step towards being a responsible fashion brand. This initiative is an ideal example of how brands can continue to grow while having a limited impact on the environment through rethinking business practices and shifting focus on innovation. We are positive that our consumers will find this addition valuable (sic).”

Positive about the association with Saaki, the founder of Relove, Prateek Gupta, told media sources, “Technology has the power to change the way we have structured business models in the past. The possibilities have been extended by building circular technologies that are user-friendly and we hope to change the way the world works (sic).”