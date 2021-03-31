‘Princess of Pop’ Britney Spears, whose documentary Framing Britney Spears was released recently, has opened up and said that she cried after watching bits of it.

The documentary, which offered a glimpse into the singer’s life, spoke about her career, popularity in American culture, and the conservatorship that she has been living under since 2008. Fans also began a ‘Free Britney’ movement following the release of her documentary.

The pop star took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to the tune of Aerosmith’s ‘Crazy’. She also posted a heartfelt note along with the video and admitted that she had to dance regularly to be “sane”.

“My life has always been very speculated... watched... and judged really my whole life!!!” Britney began in the caption.“For my sanity, I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life; to feel wild and human and alive!!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged, insulted and embarrassed by the media and I still am till this day!!!” she said.

Watch the video here:

“As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!! I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in. I cried for two weeks and well. I still cry sometimes!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy, love, and happiness,” the 39-year-old singer added.

Britney concluded by saying that she has decided to do only those things which bring her joy. “Everyday dancing brings me joy!!! I’m not here to be perfect… perfect is boring... I’m here to pass on kindness!!!” she asserted.