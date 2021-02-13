In the wake of serious allegations of sexism and misogyny against Justin Timerberlake, regarding his treatment of his former girlfriends, Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, he issued a public apology to both the women via an Instagram post. The apology came a week after Britney released a documentary, Framing Britney Spears, and fans across the globe pointed out his problematic behaviour.

In his Instagram post, the singer wrote, “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.” He also says that this apology is a first step and does not absolve the past. Speaking of accountability, Justin adds, “I care deeply about the well-being of the people I love and I have loved. I can do better and will do better.”

Justin dated Britney Spears from 1999-2002 and after a bad break up with the Piece Of Me singer, he belittled her in interviews and bragged about their intimacy on various news portals. Following this incident, Justin released a song, Cry Me A River, declaring that Britney cheated on him. She faced negative criticism by the press.

After this episode, the American singer performed with Janet Jackson in the 2014 Super Bowl halftime show. During their performance, Justin reportedly ripped off Janet’s outfit revealing her breast. This incident received worldwide backlash and Janet was not allowed to attend Emmys that year. While after this incident, Janet had to face the repercussions and her career went onto spiral downwards, Justin reached new heights. Surprisingly, no one came out in Janet’s defence back then.

Although Justin put up a public apology for the women, it did not go down well with social media. People have expressed their agitation and displeasure over the whole incident and the apology that followed. Some even called it underwhelming and a bitter reminder of the incident.





