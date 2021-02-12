There is nothing like a love song to get our hearts racing. The music that stays with us has a story connected to it — the lyrics, the melody, and the beats might be the ideal catalyst for walking down memory lane. Before Valentine’s Day, Indulge talks to some of the best Indie musicians from India to find out what goes into the making of a love song.

Raghav Meattle happens to be one of those musicians who experiment with varied styles. Talking about love songs, he tells us, “I think my love songs are always based on my personal experiences. I say out the cheesiest things that I cannot otherwise say through my lyrics. Isn’t it the best thing about being a songwriter and a singer?” Raghav also mentions that Bryan Adams is his personal favourite of this genre. He also gets candid about a track that he recently worked on and tells us that it is for his partner. He shares, “It is called Unicorn And The Sheep because she is always miles ahead of me. The idea was to take a dig at the concept of a black sheep in a relationship, but also create an ode for her.

Music composer, Akull who is known for his party anthems, has a special connection with romantic tunes.“The way I process or create my love songs is quite simple. They are either born out of my experiences or my love to create something that hasn’t been said before,” shares the composer. We often get inspired by the scenarios we have seen. So, it is safe to say it happens in music too,” shares the music composer. Akull also sheds light on his work and says that his favourite love song from his own composition has to be Bahana. “I personally feel that it deserves more listeners. The song is one of my best works and I am very much attached to it.” The musician also released an acoustic version of his own track, I Love You as a Valentine’s special.

Pop sensation Chandrika Darbari aka Rika, is known for being featured on BBC Radio One with her debut track. She also has a special interest in love songs. She gets mushy and says that love is the only emotion that brings positivity in life. “Sometimes there are songs you resonate with and I believe that those are the sort of love tracks that I like to compose,” shares Rika. She also talks about the influence of other musicians on her music, “Ed Sheeran has always been someone I look up to. The production in his love tracks is minimal and the lyrics take the focal point. Even in Bollywood, I simply adore Arjit Singh. The best love songs often are the simplest ones.” She also goes on and talks about her own compositions. “Open and Out Of Order happen to be my favourite tracks. Raw, real, effortlessly happy, and just how I prefer love stories to be.”

Talk of romantic tracks and we are sure Nikhil D’Souza will pop up in your minds. His songs beautifully capture the essence of love and his simple lyrics articulate the emotions quite well. He shares how to get it right, “a love song needs to grab you in the first 15 seconds. It can be anything, you know — the lyrics, introduction, or even simple music.” He also elaborates that as a music creator, it is his responsibility to make sure the audiences feel a sense of familiarity with his music. “And, perhaps this is why Love Is A Liar happens to be my own favourite composition. On the outside, it looks like a song about heartbreak. But the core of the song is finding love in the most unexpected time and places,” says Nikhil. He also has a few recommendations for our readers— Mama You’ve Been On My Mind By Bob Dylan, Kodaline’s All I Want, and A Thousand Years by Christina Perri.