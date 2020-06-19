City Life singer Raghav Meattle has released a new track called, Back to the Known which is all about missing home deeply. It is bound to make you feel nostalgic if you are one of those who stay away from home. The tune is mellow and it slows you down.

The video of the song captures him playing live with his guitar for company. “The emotion that I tried to capture was about being homesick and everything that comes with being away from home,” says the musician. He adds, “A lot of us leave our homes to make something of our lives, and the song touches upon those moments of vulnerability which come with it.” His last track City Life had become quite popular with his fans as well.

The song is out on YouTube and other major streaming platforms.