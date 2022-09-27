Christian Bale says that he had to ‘isolate’ from Chris Rock on the sets of his upcoming film, Amsterdam

Hollywood actor Christian Bale recently stated in an interview that he had to isolate himself from his co-star on the sets of David O. Russell's upcoming film, Amsterdam, because he (Chris) was too funny for him. Christian also told media sources that the director had Chris tell him some stories while on set.

“I remember his first day, I was excited to meet him, I'm a big fan of his standup. Then he arrives, and he's doing some things... David [O. Russell] told him to tell me some stories that I didn't know he was gonna tell me, which is the way David works often. And I was loving it (sic),” Christian said.

The American Psycho actor added, “But Chris is so bloody funny and I found that I couldn't act, because I was just becoming Christian laughing at Chris Rock. So I had to go to him, I went, ‘Mate, I love talking to you, and we have mutual friends, but I can't do it anymore. Because David didn't ask me to make this film so he could just watch me giggle. He wants me to be Burt and I'm forgetting how to be Burt (sic). ’”

The actor, who is famous for taking extra measures to prepare for roles, said he does not blame Chris. Distancing himself from his co-stars is just part of the actor’s process.“I often meet these incredible people, but I isolate myself. Because if I get to know people too much, I find I just don't believe what I'm doing in the scene (sic),” Christian was quoted as saying.

Amsterdam is an upcoming period mystery comedy film which has been written and directed by David O. Russell. Apart from Christain and Chris the film also stars Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Alessandro Nivola, and Rami Malek. The movie will be released in the US on October 7.

