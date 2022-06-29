Christian Bale to return as Batman only if Christopher Nolan directs it

The popular method actor Christian Bale recently said to media sources that he would be willing to put on the bat suit again only if the project is helmed by his Batman Begins director Christopher Nolan.

"In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, you know what, I've got another story to tell.' And if he wished to tell that story with me, I'd be in," Bale told media sources.

The sources added that as per Bale, he and Nolan had discussed the trajectory of the Batman series even before commencement of shooting for the first film.

“The plan had always been to create a certain amount of movies in this universe. We said, Hey, look. Let's make three films, if we're lucky enough to get to do that. And then let's walk away. Let's not linger too long'," he added, as per media sources.

The last film in the trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises was released in July 2012 and grossed approximately $1.081 billion on the worldwide box office. The whole franchise minted a total of over $2.4 billion at global box office.

“I am Batman,” is one of the most well known quotes among the fans of the superhero genre. The caped crusader who is said to be one of the darker superheroes in comic books has been adapted many times for the silver screen, most recently in Matt Reeve’s Batman. But The Dark Knight trilogy created by British film director Christopher Nolan remains one of the most popular adaptations of the character. Christian Bale was the leading man in the film series and received acclaim for his portrayal of Bruce Wayne.

Christian Bale is set to appear in Taika Waititi’s upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder which is slated for release on July 8, 2022. Bale is essaying the role of Gorr, the God butcher in the film which also stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as Tessa Thompson.

Christopher Nolan is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Oppenheimer based on the biography of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer titled American Prometheus. The film is set for a July 2023 release and stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role.

