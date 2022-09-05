Chris Rock calls Will Smith's online apology a ‘hostage video’

While issuing an apology in a video online, Will Smith admitted that Chris Rock had not responded to his attempts to reach out

American comedian Chris Rock recently tagged Hollywood star Will Smith's online apology for slapping him at the Oscars, a ‘hostage video’. The 57-year-old comedian made the statement during one of his stand-up sets alongside Dave Chappelle as part of the pair's new joint comedy tour, stated reports. Referring to Will's apology video which was released in July, Chris said, “F*** your hostage video (sic).”

The comic also used the set to refer to Will as ‘Suge Smith’, in reference to the thuggish and imprisoned Death Row Records executive, Suge Knight. Reports added that Chris told the audiences, who attended the performance at Liverpool's M and S Arena, that Will had managed to do an impersonation of a ‘perfect man for 30 years’ before showing he is ‘just as ugly as the rest of us’.

“Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us. Whatever the consequences are... I hope he doesn't put his mask back on again and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men (sic),” the comedian was quoted as saying during the show.

This is the first time Chris has extensively shared his feelings about the Oscars 2022 incident. Sources said that Dave asked Chris in front of the crowd, “Did that s**t hurt (sic)?” prompting Chris to exclaim, “Goddam right... the m*****f***** hit me over a bulls**t joke - the nicest joke I ever told (sic).”

Earlier this year, Will stormed the stage at the Academy Awards in March and slapped Chris after the comic compared his wife's shaven head to actress Demi Moore's buzzcut in the 1997 film, G.I. Jane. It was later revealed that Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith had shaved her head as she suffers from the hair loss-causing condition known as alopecia.

While issuing an apology in a video online in July 2022, Will admitted that Chris had not responded to his attempts to reach out. “So I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk (sic),” Will said in the video.