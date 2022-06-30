Will Smith’s onscreen daughter shares an update about the actor

nduAt the red carpet of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards, Mikayla Bartholomew and Saniyya Sidney spoke to media sources talking about their King Richard co-star Will Smith and his condition after the Academy Awards 2022 incident.

“Every time I talk to him, he always says everything is in divine splendor, ya know, so he’s good. It’s always good to chat with him (sic),” Mikayla said to media sources.

Will Smith also won the award for best actor for his performance as Richard Williams in King Richard at the BET Awards 2022 but he was missing from the event. The film also won the award for the Best Feature Film at the ceremony.

“Our film was very special to us. Venus and Serena [Williams] changed so many women’s lives, our lives,” Saniyya Sidney told media sources.

King Richard is a sport drama film which released last year with a good critical response. It’s based on the life of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, and their father Richard Williams. Smith bagged the Academy Award for best actor this year for his performance.

Will Smith came back into the spotlight this year after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, earlier this year. The Academy has banned Will from the award show for ten years. He has been maintaining a private profile after the Oscar incident. According to media sources he has been in therapy. He was also spotted in India some time ago but the purpose of the trip was unclear.

Media sources state that this was the first time Mikayla and Saniyya attended a star-studded event.

“To be Black in America right now is a very special and very specific experience, so to be able to be invited to (our) culture’s biggest night when we’re part of [one of] culture’s biggest films of the year is a great honour because we get to celebrate with our community. We get to, like, show up, be ourselves. It’s almost like coming home to the cookout,” Mikayla said to media sources.

Will Smith will be seen next in Antoine Fuqua’s action- thriller film Emancipation which is scheduled for a 2023 release.

