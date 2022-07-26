I am not a victim: Chris Rock opens up about Will Smith slapping him at the Oscar awards  

Stand-up comedian Chris Rock has opened up and said that he is “not a victim” when he spoke recently about Hollywood actor Will Smith slapping him at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony after he made a joke about the latter’s wife, Jada Smith’s shaved head, media sources reported.

While hosting the Oscar awards, Chris joked about Jada’s autoimmune disorder, alopecia areata, which causes the immune system to attack hair follicles in the head and face, leading to hair loss. He said, “Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2 can’t wait to see you (sic).” This led to Jada’s husband, Will walking up to Chris on stage, slapping him across his face, and saying, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth (sic).”

Also read: A joke and a slap

According to media sources, Chris also responded to the incident earlier by saying, “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face (sic).” He also went on to speak about how he had moved on from the incident and said, “Yeah, that s*** hurt, m***********. But I shook that s*** off and went to work the next day and I don't go to the hospital for a papercut (sic).”

While discussing the event at the Oscars, Will described his behaviour as “shocking, painful, and inexcusable (sic).” As a result of his actions, Will was banned from the Academy, virtually and in person, for ten years.

Also read: Comedian Chris Rock is single again as he splits with girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke

The actor had also issued an apology that read, “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy (sic).”

Will also won the Best Actor award at the ceremony for his performance in the biographical sports drama King Richard.