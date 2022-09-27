Kevin Hart says the world should stop judging Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock

Kevin previously said that Will was “apologetic” and in a “better space” months after his controversial behaviour at the awards event

American actor and comedian Kevin Hart continues defending Hollywood star Will Smith in the wake of the Oscars slap. In a new interview, the comedian said that Will deserves a shot at redemption and people should stop judging him after slapping Chris Rock, according to reports.

“People make mistakes, and from mistakes, they should be allowed time to recover,” Kevin said in the interview. He added that Will and Chris should figure things out between them privately, stressing, “And that this is no longer the world's problem. It's Will and Chris' problem, and let them deal with that. The world should step out of it (sic).”

In the interview, Kevin was asked who he would choose between Ice Cube or Will Smith. To which the actor responded, “Dark times deserve f**king great light. I'm not going to s**t on my brother. They both are my brothers, but I'm not going to take time to s**t on them (sic).”

The 43-year-old comedian added, “I'm going to say Will Smith and here's why: Will Smith is not only a legend, he's not only a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) (sic).” Kevin went on to praise Will, saying, “Will Smith is the reason why the idea of African Americans (being) attached to global IP is normal. Studios took the gamble on more leads of colour because of the work that Will Smith and (Denzel Washington) were on in the beginning. You need the faces that are giving a universal return. I'm not going to s**t on Will and act like he wasn't that guy (sic).”

Kevin previously said that Will was “apologetic” and in a “better space” months after his controversial behaviour at the awards event. According to sources, Kevin also maintains a good friendship with Chris. In July, he and the Amsterdam actor co-headlined a comedy show at Madison Square Garden in NYC, during which Dave Chappelle opened for them.

