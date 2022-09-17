Will Smith gets banned from ‘SNL’ after slapping Chris Rock

Hollywood actor Will Smith will not be welcomed on Saturday Night Live (SNL) anymore as the show reportedly will ban the actor for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards 2022. Sources added that Chris was an important part of the show, having starred in it from 1990 to 1993. “Smith will never ever be invited back to SNL after what he did to Chris. The show is a temple comedian, and no one wants him around anymore. Forget hosting, Will won’t even be able to get a ticket to sit in the audience anymore. He’s not welcome,” a source from the show was quoted as saying.

Reports added that the show’s producers are allegedly also worried that if Will comes to the show again, other big celebrities will refuse to join in the future.“If Will Smith was invited back, SNL would never get another big celebrity ever again. Stars would rightly boycott the show if he was welcomed inside Studio 8H,” the source added.

Will slapped Chris at the 2022 Academy Awards in March over the latter’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Will has apologised several times for his behaviour at the live event. In a video posted in July, the actor said, “It’s all fuzzy. I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behaviour was unacceptable... I’m human and I made a mistake, and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of s**t.”

However, Chris did not accept the apology as he said earlier this month during his stand-up show at London’s O2 Arena, “F*** your hostage video.” He went on calling out the Oscar-winning actor saying that Will had managed to do an impersonation of a ‘perfect man for 30 years’ before showing he is ‘just as ugly as the rest of us.’