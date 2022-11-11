Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passes away at 46 while working out in a gym

Siddhaanth is among several Indian actors who have collapsed or passed away during exercise in the last few months

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away today at the age of 46 while working out in the gym, stated sources. The actor had appeared in several popular Indian TV shows including Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Waaris, and Suryaputra Karn.

Also read: Actor Leslie Phillips, the voice behind the Sorting Hat in Harry Potter, passes away at 98

The actor is survived by his wife Alesia Raut and their two kids. Reports added that the reason for his death is still not confirmed. His body was taken to Kokilaben Hospital and the Oshiwara Police have been informed about the incident, according to sources.

TV actor Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram Stories to pay his condolences to the late actor. Sharing a photo of Siddhaanth, writing, “Gone too soon.”

Siddhaanth made his television debut in the Indian tv serial, Kkusum, which first aired in May 2001. He later went on to star in many more shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Zameen Se Aassman Tak, Virrudh, Bhagyavidhaata, Mamta, Kayaamat, Kya Dill Mein Hai and Grihasti. He was last seen in the TV series Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti.

Also read: Bengali actress Sonali Chakraborty passes away in Kolkata at 59

Siddhaanth is among several Indian actors who have collapsed or passed away during exercise in the last few months. Indian comedian Raju Srivastav passed away due to cardiac arrest while using the treadmill. Before it, actor Dipesh Bhan from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai also passed away while exercising. Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar had a cardiac arrest while he working out at the gym too.