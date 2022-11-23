Dear young women, Alia Bhatt has some advice to help you overcome your 'obsession with body and weight'

Alia Bhatt, who welcomed a baby girl earlier in November, opened up about body image during pregnancy in a recent interview. The actress revealed that when she entered the industry, she also had some preconceived notions about her body type and weight. However, at the moment, she is in the best shape of her life and utterly comfortable in her skin.

The Highway star also gave advice to young girls who obsess over superficial looks in this age of Instagram and other social media platforms. Alia shared that instead of focusing on slimming down, young girls should be healthy internally. They should eat right, stay active and just enjoy the process.

Speaking to Marie Clarie, Alia said, "Stay active and eat good foods. Eat crap as well, if you want. Because if that’s something that you want to do on a particular day, please go ahead and do it. You have one life, so just enjoy it as much as possible."

Alia further added that instead of focusing on slimming down, young girls should prioritise being healthy internally. She stressed on the point that when you feel good on the inside, your body feeds on that energy.

"It’s not about every little splodge of skin on your body. You can’t be squishing it and thinking, This is an issue. That is an issue. And of course, I have my days, I’ve had my days. But I’m saying, if you pick on yourself first, then you’re inviting every other [person’s] negative thoughts towards your body," she was quoted saying.

On the work front, Alia has been keeping away from the limelight for the last couple of weeks since the birth of her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. The celebrity couple welcomed a baby girl on November 06, 2022. They are yet to reveal her name or share her photo online.

Brahmastra Part One - Shiva by Ayan Mukherji marked Alia's last outing. The film starred Alia and Ranbir as the lead with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The fantasy action adventure opened up to mixed reviews by critics and audiences but despite that, it managed to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2022.