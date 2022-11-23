Priyanka Chopra partially reveals daughter Malti’s face in cute new photo

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories today to share a picture of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in which half of her face was visible. In the picture, we can see Malti Marie sleeping in her stroller with a white blanket wrapped around her.

She was seen sporting a white sweater and a pink hat which covered her eyes. The actress usually hides Malti Marie’s face when she shares her pictures on social media. Priyanka wrote with the picture, “I mean....(heart eyes and face with three hearts emojis).”

The picture was also shared by a fan account on Instagram. Many users commented on the post, showering their love for the child. One user wrote, “Awwe finally ...such a pretty kiddo.” “If you look at her closely, she got Nick’s lips," commented a fan. Another user wrote, “Malti Marie so beautiful I just love her.”

Priyanka married American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple announced the birth of their daughter in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the 2021 science fiction film, The Matrix Resurrections, in a supporting role. The movie which was directed by Lana Wachowski starred Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick in pivotal roles.

Priyanka will be next seen in the upcoming TV series, Citadel, created by Patrick Moran and the Russo Brothers. The show, which also stars Richard Madden, will stream on Amazon Prime Video. According to sources, the Fashion actress will also be seen in films like Ending Things, It's All Coming Back to Me, and Farhan Akhtar’s Hindi-language production, Jee Le Zaraa.

