Ayushmann Khurrana joins David Beckham, Robert Lewandowski for raising child rights awareness

Indian actor Ayushmann Khurrana has joined hands with global icons like David Beckham, Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Ramos, Andriy Shevchenko, and Cafu to raise awareness about child rights across the world. He recently joined UNICEF’s global campaign, EVAC (Ending Violence against Children).

“We must all make sure that discrimination based on gender becomes a thing of the past and that every girl is treated with the same value and worth by her family and community as any boy. We can begin by disrupting gender stereotypes in our own lives. Small changes add up over time to make things better,” he told media sources.

The actor added that one should look at girls and boys as equals and girls should get equal opportunities. “We must ensure that we look at boys and girls in the same light and provide equal access to everything for the girls. Today, our girls are making our country proud in every field, they are shattering glass ceilings. So, let's provide them with everything that they need to excel and in turn, change the narrative.”

He added, “The prevalence of violence against children is widely recognised. We need to raise awareness about this problem by bringing the issue of violence against children into the open. As the face of UNICEF's global campaign, EVAC - ending violence against children - I have been working for the past two years to raise awareness of child rights. It is amazing to see these huge global icons join this initiative to bring to light how gender discrimination must be put an end to have a better society across countries.”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2022 comedy film, Doctor G, which was released in theatres on October 14, 2022. The film, which was directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, also featured Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha in important roles.

The actor will be next seen in the upcoming thriller film, An Action Hero, which is scheduled for release on December 2, 2022. The movie is directed by Anirudh Iyer and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role. Ayushmann will also be seen in the sequel of his 2019 film, Dream Girl, titled Dream Girl 2.