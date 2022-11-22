British actor Gary Oldman indicates retirement; says ‘I don't want to be active when I'm 80’

DC Cinematic Universe's most loved Commissioner Gordon is hanging his boots and submitting his service gun. Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman has indicated that he's ready to bring the curtain down on an illustrious career that has seen him bag three Academy Award nominations and become one of the highest-grossing actors in history, stated reports. The British star is returning to TV in the second season of Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, and the actor said that he will be happy to bow out whenever the show ends.

“I've had an enviable career, but careers wane, and I do have other things that interest me outside of acting. When you're young you think you're going to get round to doing all of them - read that book - then the years go by. I'm (going to be) 65 next year, 70 is around the corner. I don't want to be active when I'm 80. I'd be very happy and honoured and privileged to go out as Jackson Lamb (his character in 'Slow Horses') - and then hang it up,” Gary told media sources.

Slow Horses is based on the bestselling books by Mick Herron. Its first season is one of Apple's most critically acclaimed shows. Reports added that Gary will be appearing on the screen once again for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, Oppenheimer. The movie narrates the story behind the creation of the atomic bomb. The actor plays President Truman in the movie, the 33rd President of the United States, who succeeded Franklin D Roosevelt.

Gary won his Oscar in 2018 for his portrayal of UK wartime prime minister, Winston Churchill, in the film, Darkest Hour. He was previously nominated for his roles in the films, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy in 2012 and Mank in 2021.