Rhinestones rule at AMA 2022: Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor, and more shimmer in style

The American Music Awards, popularly known as AMA were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20, 2022. Now, photos from the event have taken over our social media feeds for all the right reasons. While Machine Gun Kelly made heads turn with his silver-spiked purple suit, the ladies did not disappoint either with their sartorial picks.

The likes of Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor, and Sabrina Carpenter put on their best fashion foot forward with rhinestone-loaded dresses and we are utterly impressed. Most fashion critics advise shimmering down and making a classy statement when it comes to rhinestone dresses. However, this year at AMA, music icons from the industry decided to shimmer up and we are here for it.

Taylor Swift

Amongst the first ones to catch our attention was Taylor Swift, who bagged six trophies at the award and became the artist of the year. The Vigilante Sh*t singer walked to the stage wearing a gorgeous halter-neck jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and rhinestone detailing all across. Taylor rounded her look with retro-style side waves and her signature red lipstick.

Pink

So What singer Pink bedazzled the red carpet in a sparkling gold and black fringe Bob Mackie dress which she paired with flashy black heels and humongous silver hoops. As for her pink, Pink opted for smokey eyes and nude lip gloss. She attended the event with her husband Carey Hart and their two kids.

Meghan Trainor

American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor styled this glittering hot pink pantsuit with a diamond choker and made it look effortless. She styled her look with matching heels and opted for nude lipstick not to take the attention away from her outfit. And guess what? She served!

Ellie Goulding

Next up, it was Love Me Like You Do singer Ellie Goulding who opted for a sheer pale grey midi skirt with a crop top and matching choker. Her ensemble was layered with metallic rhinestones and she completed her outfit with shiny silver stiletto heels. As for her makeup, Ellie opted for a smokey eye look and added rhinestones under her eye for glam.

Carrie Underwood brought her A-game to AMA 2022. She stepped onto the red carpet wearing a sophisticated baby pink gown with rhinestone detailing across the neck and beaded fringes all over the piece. Carrie completed her sizzling hot look with statement jewellery and side-swept waves.

