BTS bags its first Grammy nomination as featured artiste, obtains three across-the-board picks in total  

In addition to being a featured artiste for the Album Of The Year nomination, BTS is up for two other awards at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Today, the complete list of 2023 Grammy Award nominees was released, confirming that the K-pop titans are competing for a total of three nominations, making them the most nominated K-pop act in history.

What's more, they have been nominated for the prestigious Grammy Awards for the third year. With My Universe, a joint single released last year in collaboration with Coldplay, BTS is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the third consecutive year.

As a featured artiste on Coldplay's album, Music of the Spheres, which members J-hope, Suga, and RM are acknowledged to have co-written, BTS has also earned themselves their first nomination for Album of the Year this year. My Universe, their joint hit with the group, was also included on the Music of the Spheres album.

The seven-anthology piece's album Proof, which was published in June, contains the song Yet To Come, which is also up for Best Music Video.

On February 5, 2023, the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles will host the live broadcast of the 65th Grammy Awards. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the streaming platform Paramount+ and viewers will also be able to watch it on the CBS Television Network.

Meanwhile, the BTS members are up for five accolades at the 2022 MAMA Awards, which will take place later this month on November 29 and 30 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. One of the singers, J-hope is the most nominated artiste at the 2022 MAMA Awards after receiving six nominations for his solo work at the same awards ceremony this previous year. The second day of the awards will feature his solo performance, which will be the first time he has scheduled to do so on broadcast, as was also announced earlier today.

