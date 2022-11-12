K-pop star Jungkook to perform at the opening ceremony for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022  

Reports said that Jungkook went to Qatar during the last week of October

According to reports, K-pop star Jungkook will be performing at the opening ceremony of this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 20. Reports added that the singer will also be featured on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official soundtrack. The tournament will begin on November 20 and the finals will be held on December 18, 2022.

Also read: K-pop boy band BTS to go on hiatus to focus on solo projects

The official Twitter handle of BTS announced the news today, writing, “Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!”

방탄소년단 ‘정국’이 2022 FIFA 카타르 월드컵 공식 사운드트랙과 월드컵 개막식 공연에 참여합니다. 많은 기대 부탁드립니다!

Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MwJ2kdNRBp — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 12, 2022

Reports said that Jungkook went to Qatar during the last week of October. It is still unknown whether the other members of BTS, namely, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V will also be a part of the opening ceremony or the official soundtrack. BTS is one of the most popular K-pop groups around the world with millions of fans, who call themselves the ‘BTS Army’.

Also read: BTS J-Hope releases highly anticipated new album ‘Jack in the Box’

According to sources, many popular artistes will be performing for the FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack. Reports said that Shakira, Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Black Eyed Peas might be part of the ceremony and contribute tracks to the official soundtrack. Musicians like Diplo, Kizz Daniel, Calvin Harris, Nora Fatehi and Trinidad Cardona are also rumoured to be part of the opening ceremony.