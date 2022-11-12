The ‘Eras Tour’ becomes Taylor Swift’s biggest-ever US tour with the addition of 17 more dates

Popular American singer Taylor Swift, on Friday, announced that she has added 17 additional dates to her ‘Eras Tour’ of US stadiums, bringing the total number of gigs to 52. This amended number makes it her biggest tour to date, and one that could easily break her own record for a record gross in North America, said reports. The tour will begin on March 11, 2023, and will end on August 9, 2023.

Taylor took to her Instagram stories to post the new schedule. Sources added that all of the newly announced gigs are in cities that were previously part of the tour, but with second or third nights added, and in one case, the fifth night. The tour's concluding stop will be the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The opening night of the tour has now shifted, with the addition of a second date in Glendale, Arizona on March 17, 2023, just before the previously announced March 18 opener. That well eclipses the 38 dates that Swift did in the U.S. on her ‘Reputation’ tour in 2018, which had a record gross of USD 266.1 million in ticket sales with more than 2 million attendees. Media sources stated that with this far bigger number of 52 shows, the singer is almost certain to break the previous record in 2023, even if she were to play at well under capacity.

Among the many opening acts Taylor is employing, Gracie Abrams is the opener on 11 of the just-added dates, pushing her tally of shows with Taylor to 30. Reports also said that setting a record gross for international touring may be tougher, as Ed Sheeran holds that record with a 255-show tour that stretched across three years.

Taylor recently made history as she became the first artiste in history to claim the Top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US surpassing Drake who earlier held the record with nine tracks on the Top 10.

