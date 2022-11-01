Taylor Swift becomes the first artiste with entire Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

Singer Taylor Swift has made history as she became the first artiste in history to claim the Top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US. According to sources, Billboard reported on Monday that Taylor has surpassed Drake, who had held the previous record with nine of the Top 10 songs for a week in September 2021. “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” Taylor tweeted.

10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES. https://t.co/q1n5Zc6pYA — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 31, 2022

The new album, Midnights, came out on October 21 with both a 13-track standard release and a deluxe version with seven bonus tracks. It has had one of the biggest album launches in nearly seven years. According to Billboard Taylor now ties with Barbra Streisand for the female artist with the most No 1 albums. The No 1 spot on the Billboard chart was occupied by the song, Anti-Hero. The other Top 10 songs include Lavender Haze, Maroon, Snow on the Beach, Midnight Rain, Bejeweled and Question.

According to reports, Taylor has set a number of new records with Midnights: it had the biggest first week of sales of any album this year, almost doubling the numbers of the previous title-holder, Harry's House, the third solo album by Harry Styles. Midnights also had the highest first-week streams of the year: 72.5million, beating Harry's figures of 53.9 million.

Sources said that Taylor has also overtaken Madonna to set a new all-time UK chart record for the fastest succession of nine UK No 1 albums for any female artist - although Madonna still has the record for the most UK No 1 albums of any solo female artist. Taylor is now second on that list, pushing Kylie Minogue to third place.