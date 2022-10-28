Atsumaru Euphoria captures the essence of Japan

I Know A Guy Productions presents Atsumaru Euphoria, an evening of gaming, food, music, and cosplay, all based on anime and Japanese culture.

Abrar Basith, the founder of I Know A Guy Productions, shares, “This will be the most unique rooftop festival in Bengaluru! The event will feature 12 hours of incredible music by some of the best house, techno and pop DJs (such as Vachan Chinnappa and Siva Prayojan). Cosplayers and immersive LED visuals will also be part of the event. The festival will also serve sushi, burgers, grills, and beverages (from restaurants like Matsuri and Amiel Gourmet). All of this is set in a scenic garden space with a cyberpunk vibe to create an unforgettable sensory experience.”

Other highlights include curated merchandise ranging from apparel and accessories to books and comics and a gaming pavilion.

One of the major highlights of the festival is the presence of Metapolis, who are a Metaverse-as-a-service company. They would be providing an opportunity for influencers to create their own avatars for India's first Web3 social media platform named Mgenesis.

Azaan Feroz Sait, the founder of The Hub Bengaluru explains that Atsumaru Euphoria is a festival built by creators for creators and The Hub Bengaluru is the ultimate platform for creators in Bengaluru.

The festival will also feature Cheq, their fintech partner, who will indulge in massive giveaways.

Entry Rs 1888 upwards. October 29, 12 pm. At The Hub Bengaluru, Infantry Road