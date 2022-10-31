Isle Of Wight Festival 2023: Punk rock artistes George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and more to head British music jubilee

English rock band Pulp, Budapest vocalist George Ezra, English electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers, and English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams are all set to lead the annual British music festival 2023 called the Isle Of Wight.

Taking place in Newport, the county town of the Isle of Wight, an island shire off the south coast of England, the event originated as a counterculture experience from 1968 to 1970. Next year in 2023, the festival begins on June 15 and continues till June 18.

Returning in the year 2022, the island music festival also included English rock bands, Muse, Kasabian and Scottish singer-songwriter, Lewis Capaldi headlining after its 2021 edition was stalled owing to the prolonged Covid-19 restrictions. In the following year, the fest holds at Seaclose Park, the prominent parkland site situated on the Northeast side of Newport on the isle along the eastern banks of the River Medina. The list of performers and musicians enlists alternative and indie rock bands, The Courteeners, Debbie Harry’s punk-rock band, Blondie and Welsh rock band, Manic Street Preachers, popularly known as the Manics among other artists.

As a part of their long-rumoured 2023 reunion tour, Pulp will head the first full day of the Isle Of Wight music festival, 2023 on Friday, June 16. Earlier in summer in July this year, the indie rock band’s founder, frontman, lyricist and only consistent member, Javis Cocker had proclaimed that the band would set out on a journey in 2023 for their first gigs together ever since 2012.

The Britpop artists confirmed the dates for their reunion tour last week manifesting headline slots at the annual music carnival of Henham Park called The Latitude Festival and Glasgow’s TRNSMT music festival. At the Latitude music fest, the band will be joined by the Scottish Blues musician, Paolo Nutini, and on the other hand, TRNSMT will feature the Getting Started singer, Sam Fender in addition to English pop band, The 1975. The TRNSMT festival will be back at Glasgow Green from July 7-9 next year, showing up Kasabian, George Ezra, the English rock duo called the Royal Blood, the British rapper, Aitch and more.

