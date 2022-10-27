Hyderabad-based music band, Capricio, speaks about their US tour

The well-known band from the city, Capricio, which mesmerises people with hits from the best of Tollywood and Bollywood, has now reached America. The Hyderabadi band has been performing live shows and entertaining Telugu and non-Telugu fans in the US with their melodious tunes. We get in touch with them during their tour to learn more about their shows there.

Talking about their two-month-long tour in the United States, Sai Teja, percussionist says, “The tour is from September 16-November 16. We have over 22 shows planned. The tour is in collaboration with People’s Media Factory along with Aha and Tv9. We are having a blast collaborating with singer Sumangali who sang with DSP sir.”

The band has been travelling across the country, leaving a mark everywhere they go. “As part of the tour we have been able to cover several states including popular cities like New Jersey, Virginia, Austin and have many more interesting places in the coming days.”

When playing on foreign soil, have they tweaked any of their set lists to suit the audiences? Teja responds, “We included some songs that are very different from the kind that we generally perform here - it’s fresh, new, yet our style. Our medleys have always won the hearts of many, and it felt so good to see the crowd here enjoy the same. We are the first Telugu regional band to tour the USA. We have planned to perform in 22 different cities - all in just one tour, a feat never attempted by a singer before. We’d love to prolong the tour but certain work commitments in Hyderabad won’t let us. “

The love that the band has been receiving has been overwhelming for the team. “The audience here has only witnessed convention shows earlier. What we’re doing now is massive and that has taken them by surprise. In Dallas, we performed to a crowd of 5000 people and in Virginia, we had over 1500 people attend our concert. All tickets to our shows have been sold out! The feeling is unexplainable. We did not imagine such an outcome and are humbled by this. Most of all, it was such a joy giving people who miss home, a slice of Telugu.”

The band had fans walking up to meet them at the venues and share how they had been awaiting a show like this for a long time now. “We put up a few of our live performances on YouTube which have some of the best medleys. We had people telling us that every time they go on a long drive or a road trip, they never miss a chance to play it out loud. We got in touch with a lot of Telugu fans, felt like it was a mini Hyderabad there,” Teja laughs.

The band has some exciting things up their sleeve and can’t wait to make the announcements, once back from the tour.