Musician Dinker Kalvala chats about his band Elyzium’s latest outing, EPOP, a musical series on YouTube

City-based music outfit, Elyzium has always been a trendsetter of sorts! Be it their music covers, or original compositions, the band loves to dabble with their music and the ways they perform. Recently, the band ended the first season of their YouTube music series called EPOP, where they play acoustic covers of some of their favourite songs. “We often perform only at clubs or concerts. But we wanted to reach out to our audience in a more personal way — when they are driving or are with friends. That is why we started this series,” shares Dinker Kalvala, the lead singer of Elyzium. The first season of EPOP features three Telugu songs and one Hindi melody — Gaali Vaaluga, Urike Chilaka, Thadi Kantilo, and Enna Sona. “We wanted to have a combination of different genres of music for these covers. And the second season, which will release this November will be completely different from what we did,” he adds.

Speaking about the kind of prep that went into making these music videos, the singer tells us that that they worked very hard on delivering the very best. “You see, these songs are loved by so many people. So we introduced new elements to keep them as good as the original tracks,” he shares. Besides the songs, they’ve tried to keep the music videos nonclichéd too. For instance, while most music videos have all the band members together, in the EPOP videos, that is not the case. One cannot see all the band members together in any video. Dinker tells, “For Gaali Vaaluga, we just used guitar, bass, and vocals. It was just piano for Urike Chilaka and Thadi Kantilo. This combination helped in creating something fun and memorable.” The videos have been shot at the Funnel Hill Creamery and Tabula Rasa to give a distinct look.

The five-member band, which has played about 400 shows in nearly two years, loves to explore new music trends. “There is a lot of new talent in town and they are always doing something new. So one must be consistent to stand out from the rest and that’s what we’ve been trying to do from day one,” he tells us.

EPOP is streaming on Elyzium’s Youtube channel.

