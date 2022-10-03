'Lonerism' anniversary event: Tame Impala debuts 'She Just Won't Believe Me'

Performing Lonerism in its entirety to commemorate the album's tenth anniversary, Australian singer and multi-instrumentalist, Kevin Parker's psychedelic musical project, Tame Impala opened the month with a headlining show at the art and music festival, Desert Daze in Perris, California. Lonerism was released on October 5, 2012, by the psych-pop group. It featured four singles: Apocalypse Dreams, Elephant, Feels Like We Only Go Backwards, and Mind Mischief. It was the project's second full-length effort after 2010's Innerspeaker.

The album's lesser-played tracks received a warm reception at Desert Daze. For instance, the opening song Be Above It was performed for the first time since August 2015, and Music To Walk Home By made a comeback to the set, reportedly, after a six-year absence.

The album's closing track, Sun's Coming Up, was played for the first time since December 2010 and had an extended jam to close it out. She Just Won't Believe Me was also performed for the first time ever. The fourth album by Tame Impala, The Slow Rush, which was released in February 2020, is presently being supported with a tour. With concerts scheduled in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth this month, their final leg will take them to their native Australia after a one-off performance in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday, October 15.

Lonerism, the second album by Tame Impala, was mixed by American musician and record producer Dave Fridmann and released in 2012. Lonerism "represents a break from his earlier work," according to the man behind the Tame Impala musical endeavour, Kevin Parker, who had to adopt a wider sonic palette, more expressive composition, and a more overt narrative perspective. Parker wrote and recorded the majority of the album by himself at his house in Perth, Western Australia, following a similar process that was used for Innerspeaker. Additionally, some of the recordings took place in Parker's French home studio.

Parker worked on the self-titled dream pop album by Melody's Echo Chamber, the side project of French vocalist Melody Prochet, when he was in France. As a result, Endors Toi, which roughly translates from French to English as Go to sleep, is the name of one of the songs on Lonerism. Leif Podhajsky, a graphic artist who made the album art for Innerspeaker, reportedly added extra processing to a shot taken by Parker at the Jardin du Luxembourg in Paris, France, for the album cover. With a metal gate separating the observer from the people in the Gardens, the picture links to notions of isolation and loneliness.

On July 7, 2012, the group made the song Apocalypse Dreams available for free download. In July 2012, Elephant, the first track, was made available. The album was made available on October 5 in Australia, October 8 in the UK, and October 9 in the US. Some of the first songs Parker and another Tame Impala member, Jay Watson co-wrote are on the album, including Apocalypse Dreams and Elephant.

E-mail: chokita@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @PaulChokita