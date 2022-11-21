Home Culture Music

Taylor Swift wins big at the American Music Awards 2022; Check out the full list of winners here

The award ceremony was hosted by Wayne Brady

author_img Team Indulge Published :  21st November 2022 01:19 PM   |   Published :   |  21st November 2022 01:19 PM
Taylor Swift was named the Artist of the year at the AMA 2022

On Sunday, the American Music Awards (AMA) 2022 took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The star-studded evening was attended by many popular artistes from the music industry. At the fan-voted ceremony, Popular American singer Taylor Swift was named the Artist of the year. Taylor also bagged the award for Favorite Female Pop Artist at the event. and Harry Styles was named the Favorite Male Pop Artist for the year. 

"I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I still do this and that you still care," Taylor said at the awards show. She beat artists such as Beyonce, Harry, The Weeknd, Drake, Adele, and Bad Bunny in the Artist of the Year category.

The show was hosted by Wayne Brady. Beyonce was awarded Favourite Female R&B Artist as well as Favourite R& B album for Renaissance. Taylor also won awards in the categories of Favourite Female Country Artist and Country Album (Red -Taylor's Version). Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar won big in the Hip Hop category. Popular K-pop group, BTS won the award for the Favorite Pop Duo or Group, the fourth time in a row, making them the first band in AMA history to do so. 

Here’s the list of winners: 

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

 

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

 

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart — PNAU Remix"

Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

 

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

 

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele, "Easy On Me"

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"

Harry Styles, "As It Was" 

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby" 

Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" 

 

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST 

Bad Bunny 

 Drake 

 Ed Sheeran 

 Harry Styles 

 The Weeknd 

 

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST 

Adele 

 Beyoncé 

 Doja Cat 

 Lizzo 

 Taylor Swift 

 

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP 

BTS 

Coldplay 

Imagine Dragons 

Måneskin 

OneRepublic 

 

FAVORITE POP ALBUM 

Adele, 30 

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti 

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Harry Styles, Harry's House 

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version) 

The Weeknd, Dawn FM 

 

FAVORITE POP SONG 

Adele, "Easy On Me" 

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" 

Harry Styles, "As It Was" 

Lizzo, "About Damn Time" 

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay" 

 

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST 

Chris Stapleton 

Cody Johnson 

Luke Combs 

Morgan Wallen 

Walker Hayes 

 

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST 

Carrie Underwood 

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris 

Miranda Lambert 

Taylor Swift 

 

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP 

Dan + Shay 

Lady A 

Old Dominion 

Parmalee 

Zac Brown Band 

 

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM 

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin' Up 

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album 

 

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG 

Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't" 

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You"

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt" 

Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You" 

 

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST 

Drake 

Future 

Kendrick Lamar 

Lil Baby 

Lil Durk 

 

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST 

Cardi B 

 GloRilla 

 Latto 

 Megan Thee Stallion 

 Nicki Minaj 

 

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM 

Future, I Never Liked You

Gunna, DS4EVER

Kendrick Lamar, Mr Morale & the Big Steppers 

Lil Durk, 7220 

Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0 

 

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG 

Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U" 

Jack Harlow, "First Class" 

 Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin" 

 Latto, "Big Energy" 

 Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

 

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST 

Brent Faiyaz 

Chris Brown 

GIVĒON 

Lucky Daye 

The Weeknd 

 

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST 

Beyoncé  

Doja Cat 

Muni Long 

Summer Walker 

SZA 

 

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM 

Beyoncé, Renaissance 

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson . Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It 

The Weeknd, Dawn FM 

 

FAVORITE R&B SONG 

Beyoncé, "Break My Soul" 

Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs" 

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson . Paak), "Smokin Out the Window"

SZA, "I Hate U" 

Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence" 

 

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST 

Bad Bunny 

Farruko 

J Balvin 

Jhayco 

Rauw Alejandro 

 

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST 

Anitta 

Becky G 

Kali Uchis 

Karol G

ROSALÍA 

 

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP 

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga 

Calibre 50 

Eslabon Armado 

Grupo Firme 

Yahritza Y Su Esencia 

 

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM 

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti 

Farruko, La 167 

J Balvin, Jose

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa 

ROSALÍA, Motomami

 

FAVORITE LATIN SONG 

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"

Becky G x Karol G, "Mamii" 

Karol G, "Provenza" 

Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti" 

Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas" 

 

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST 

Imagine Dragons 

Machine Gun Kelly 

Måneskin 

Red Hot Chili Peppers 

The Lumineers 

 

FAVORITE ROCK SONG 

Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young" 

Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy" 

Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"

Måneskin, "Beggin'"  

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer" 

 

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM 

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Ghost, Impera 

 Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love 

 

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST 

Anne Wilson 

For King & Country 

Katy Nichole 

Matthew West 

Phil Wickham 

 

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST 

CeCe Winans 

Doe 

E. Dewey Smith 

Maverick City Music 

Tamela Mann 

 

 FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Diplo 

Marshmello 

Swedish House Mafia 

The Chainsmokers 

Tiësto 

 

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Elvis

Encanto 

Sing 2 

Stranger Things season 4 

Top Gun: Maverick 

 

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST 

Burna Boy 

CKay 

Fireboy DML 

Tems 

Wizkid 

 

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST 

Blackpink 

BTS 

Seventeen 

Tomorrow x Together

Twice

