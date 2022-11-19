BTS' Jin’s The Astronaut becomes the fastest single to sell one million copies

Popular K-pop boy band BTS member Jin's latest song, The Astronaut, has become the fastest single by a solo artiste to reach the sale of a million copies. Following the K-Pop boy band's collaboration with Chris Martin and company on the mega-hit, My Universe, on the band's 2021 LP (long-playing record) Music of the Spheres, the 29-year-old star teamed up with the Yellow hitmakers to pen his latest track, stated reports.

The Astronaut has since broken a new astronomical record. It has sold more than 1,024,382 copies as of November 12, according to media sources. Along with writing the lyrics, Coldplay also plays on the track. Chris plays a news presenter in the accompanying music video. Meanwhile, Chris previously said that he doesn't think Coldplay will ever beat their BTS collaboration.

“I don't think we'll ever be able to match the BTS surprise. That was surprising even for us. The journey from the first time it was mentioned - I was just like ‘how could that ever work?’ - to the song itself arriving and me thinking, 'that could be for BTS' - to now it feeling like the most natural collaboration in the world. It's an amazing lesson for myself in keeping an open mind all the time, because you just never know what life or music is gonna throw you,” Chris was quoted as saying.