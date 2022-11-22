Varun Dhawan shuts down streets in Kolkata for Bhediya promotions; watch viral video

After the success of JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan is all prepared for his upcoming film Bhediya to hit screens on November 25, 2022. The actor, who shares the screen with Kriti Sanon this time, reached Kolkata earlier today to promote the film with the actress.

The lead stars put their best fashion foot forward but it was not their stunning looks that made it news. It was their energetic promotional activity that went instantly viral.

In a video that is now doing rounds on the internet, Varun can be seen greeting his fans in the city. The actor, as soon as he reached the location, managed to shut down the entire street and you can hear his fans whistle and cheer his name in the video. You also see Kriti in the video just embracing the moment.

For the promotions today, while Varun picked a baggy co-ord set, Kriti brought her A-game with a black ensemble which she accessorised with golden jewellery. The actress rounded her look with a sleek bun and she kept her makeup natural and dewy.

Coming to Bhediya, the upcoming comedy horror film is directed by Amar Kaushik. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film marks the third instalment in Vijan's horror-comedy universe. It is set to release in theatres this upcoming weekend. Tell us if you are excited to watch it on the big screen.