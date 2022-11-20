Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passes away at 24

Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Kolkata after suffering multiple cardiac arrests earlier this week. She was 24.

Aindrila was admitted to the hospital on November 1 after suffering a brain stroke and was undergoing treatment. According to reports, she had an intracranial hemorrhage and had to undergo left fronto-temporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery.

On November 14, the actor suffered multiple cardiac arrests following which her health deteriorated. Sources mentioned that she was placed on ventilator support.

Aindrila’s boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury took to social media after she was admitted to the hospital and urged fans to pray for the actress. He wrote, “I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human.”

Reports stated that Aindrila Sharma was a survivor of cancer and was declared cancer-free twice before she had a brain stroke on November 1.

She was born and brought up in Berhampore, West Bengal. She made her television debut with Jhumur and went on to star in shows such as Mahapeeth Tarapeeth, Jibon Jyoti, and Jiyon Kathi. She was also part of films like Love Cafe and Ami Didi No 1.