Mahesh Babu's family releases official statement on superstar Krishna's passing away

It was a sorrowful day for the entertainment industry as they lost Tollywood superstar Krishna to cardiac arrest. The veteran star passed away aged 79 in Hyderabad and now, his family including son-actor Mahesh Babu has released an official statement on his demise.

The press note reads, "It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna Garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen... guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day... but as they say, goodbyes aren't forever. Until we meet again..."

Condolences have been pouring in for the bereaved family. The likes of Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, and more have paid tribute to the "icon of Telugu cinema" with heartwarming tweets. It is indeed an unfortunate year for Mahesh Babu and his family as they lost their mother Indira Devi and brother Ramesh Babu this year.

Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy or Krishna, as popular known, managed to make a mark for himself right from his debut in 1965 with Adurthi Subba Rao's Thene Manasulu. The movie was touted to be a commercial success.

Prior to his debut as a lead, Krishna played small roles in films such as Kula Gothralu, Padandi Mundhuku, and Paruvu Prathishta. He starred in more than 350 films and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan Award in 2009.