Condolences pour in from Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan for Mahesh Babu after Telugu superstar Krishna's demise

Famous Telugu actor and the father of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, Krishna, passed away earlier today while being treated in a hospital in Hyderabad after he suffered a cardiac arrest late on Sunday night. The actor is survived by his children, Mahesh, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini.

According to sources, the late Telugu movie star will be taken to his Nanankramguda residence. Krishna's mortal remains will be kept at his home, Vijaya Nirmala for others to pay their respects before the last rites take place. There has not yet been a formal announcement regarding the funeral rites.

After the news of the actor’s death broke out, many celebrities took to social media to express their grief and to send condolences to Mahesh and his family.

Superstar Rajinikanth tweeted his condolences saying that the death of the actor was a big loss for the Telugu film industry. He tweeted, “The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry … working with him in 3 films are memories I will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family …may his soul rest in peace @urstrulyMahesh.”

Tamil Superstar Kamal Haasan also took to Twitter to send his condolences to Mahesh Babu. He wrote, “An icon of Telugu cinema Krishna gaaru is no more, an era ends with his demise. I wish to share the grief of brother @urstrulyMahesh who has to bear this third emotional trauma of losing a mother, brother and now his father. My deepest condolence dear Mahesh gaaru.”

Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressed his grief over the actor's demise and called the late actor, ‘Andhra’s James Bond.’ Writing in Telugu, he tweeted, “Krishna garu is a Telugu superstar. He is Alluri... He is our James Bond. As a man of heart in real life as well, who earned distinction for himself in the film industry, his death is a great loss for the Telugu film industry and Telugu people. ”

కృష్ణ గారు తెలుగువారి సూపర్ స్టార్. ఆయనే అల్లూరి... ఆయనే మన జేమ్స్ బాండ్.

Telugu star Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share a message for the late actor in Telugu. He wrote, “It's a tragedy which can't be expressed in words. I am not able to believe that Krishna garu is no more. He is a Himalayan mountain with kind heart. He is the synonym for courage and adventures. He is the man with boldness, courage, persistence, humanity, and kindness. This great man is not only a rare one in Telugu film industry, but also in Indian cinema. My tributes to Krishna garu who made the Tollywood proud with his courageous experiments. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to Mahesh Babu, family members and fans.”

Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan took to Facebook to write a long heartfelt note on Krishna’s demise. “The news about the demise of Superstar Krishna garu has caused great pain. After knowing about his illness, I hoped that he would recover. But now I had to hear this sad news. I pray to God that the holy soul of Krishna garu may rest in peace...The death of Mr Krishna, who wished for the well-being of the film industry, is a great loss. On my behalf and on behalf of the Janasena, I express my deepest condolences to his son Shri Mahesh Babu and other family members.,” he wrote.

Nagarjuna Akkineni tweeted his condolences for Mahesh Babu and his family saying that he will miss the late actor. “A Fearless man who attempted every genre!! The original cowboy of Telugu films!! I could sit with him for hours which were filled with his positivity the man the legend the superstar!!#RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru we will miss you.”

Telugu actor Allu Arjun also expressed his condolences on Twitter by writing, “Heart broken by the demise of Krishna garu. His contribution to the Telugu cinema industry cannot be described in words. A true Superstar by all means. My deepest condolences to his family, well-wishers & fans. May his beautiful soul rest in peace. #SuperStarKrishna garu.”

Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar said, “Our prayers and respects to Krishna garu, sending lots of love and strength to @urstrulymahesh and family. It’s been a tough year for you brother.. We are with you!”

Telugu actor Nani expressed his sympathies following the passing of superstar Krishna Ghattamaneni in a tweet, saying, “End of an era. My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir, family and Krishna Gaaru’s extended family which includes you, me and every Telugu cinema fan.Ï

SUPER STAR KRISHNA

End of an era.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh expressed her sympathies on the loss of Telugu movie icon Krishna in a tweet and thanked him for all he has done for Indian cinema. “Superstar Krishna no more condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir and his family. It’s heartbreaking for every fan. Thnkyouuuuu sir for your contribution to Indian cinema. There will be no one like you. RIP.” she wrote.

Pooja Hegde took to Twitter to share a picture of Krishna with Mahesh. She wrote, “Extremely saddened by the news Krishna Garu your legacy will always remain through your films. @urstrulyMahesh sending you and your family lots of love and light in this difficult time.”