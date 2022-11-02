Condolences pour in for Migos rapper Takeoff, who died in Houston shooting

Katori Hall — an American playwright, screenwriter, producer, actress and director best known for the drama television series, P-Valley — expressed grief over the death of American rapper Takeoff from the hip-hop group, Migos. Katori said that she was “heartbroken” that another street storyteller and artist died “too soon.”

Heartbroken that another street griot’s been taken away from us too soon. Prayers to the family, friends and fans of TakeOff @1YoungTakeoff. #RestInPower — Katori Hall (@KatoriHall) November 1, 2022

The rapper, Kirshnik Khari Ball, 28, popularly known as Takeoff, reportedly died after a shooting early Tuesday outside of a bowling passage in Houston. The rap trio from Georgia, also nominated for the Grammys back in 2018, consists of rappers Quavo and Offset as members.

The trio had an indelible cameo on Donald Glover’s 2016 American comedy-drama television series, Atlanta in its first season. Glover, who is a director, actor, and comedian, had also given the group and its Hot 100-topping single, Bad & Boujee a shoutout during his Golden Globes acceptance speech back in 2017.

Other public figures who shared their condolences include New York City-based rapper Ja Rule, former professional boxer Mike Tyson, Jemele Hill, and former National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Legal Defence Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill.

Mike Tyson wrote in his tweet about how “sick” he was upon hearing the news. He added, referring to Takeoff, “I met him a few times and was such a bright light. May he shine eternally now.”

Sick about @1YoungTakeoff . I met him a few times and was such a bright light. May he shine eternally now. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 1, 2022

American R&B singer Solána Imani Rowe, known professionally as SZA, tweeted, “This Takeoff shit so weird. I’m genuinely creeped out by the world.” She added, “I cried. God bless that man’s spirit, his family and his friends. Such a talented soul.”

This Takeoff shit so weird .. I’m genuinely creeped out by the world . I cried . God bless that man’s spirit his family and friends . SUCH A TALENTED SOUL .. ion understand — SZA (@sza) November 1, 2022

Cam Haller, the mastermind behind the widely prevalent Cuffboys channel on YouTube wrote on Twitter, saying, “Takeoff death still doesn’t feel real. Always takes a while for it to set in.”

takeoff death still doesn't feel real. always takes awhile for it to set in. — Cam (@CamHaller) November 2, 2022

Dante Jones, a Texas-born former linebacker in the National Football League, America said while sharing a clip from the trio’s music piece called OutKast, “The way Takeoff slid on this OutKast beat. He was different when it came to the flows, cadence and lyrics.”

The way Takeoff slid on this OutKast beat. He was different when it came to the flows, cadence, and lyrics. #RIPTakeoff pic.twitter.com/5W1PQlTJ2b — Dante' Jones (@Dantej21) November 2, 2022

