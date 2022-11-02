Singer Harry Styles beats Ed Sheeran to become the richest UK celebrity aged 30 and under

According to sources, English singer-songwriter Harry Styles has topped the list of the richest UK celebrities aged 30 and under, on the Heat Rich List for the first time. Making his debut on the annual list back in 2016, the 28-year-old singer has now broken through the 100 million pounds barrier, amassing a 116 million pound fortune to replace 31-year-old Ed Sheeran in the top spot.

Reports stated that Harry's fortune increased following the success of his third solo studio album Harry's House, which spent six weeks at the top of the UK charts. The lead single from the album, As It Was, topped the US Billboard chart for 15 weeks.

Pop star Dua Lipa has also enjoyed a strong rise in this year's Heat rankings jumping from the eighth position to the number two with 69.1 million pounds. This is due to her hit second album Future Nostalgia, a sold-out world tour and endorsement deals with companies including Versace, Evian, and Puma.

Model and actress Cara Delevingne also moved up two spots from last year to third place with 63.8 million pounds earned. Harry's former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, occupied the fourth position with earnings of 58.4 million pounds. Singer Sam Smith (37.8 million pounds) got the eighth place in this year's list ahead of Star Wars actors Daisy Ridley (36.1 million pounds) and John Boyega (28.8 million pounds).

Notable new entries this year include 21st-placed singer-songwriter Sam Fender who has amassed 10 million pounds after the success of the second album, Seventeen Going Under, and a sold-out tour.

According to sources, the British publication produces an estimate for the celebrity's lifetime earnings to date, combing through their company accounts (where available), record sales, TV contracts and endorsement deals. Each entry must be an entertainer aged 30 or under and born in, or chiefly resident in, the UK or Ireland.