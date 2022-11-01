Julia Roberts reveals that Martin Luther King Jr and his wife paid the hospital bill for her birth

Actress Julia Roberts recently revealed in an interview that the late American activist, Martin Luther King Jr, and his wife Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill for her birth. The actress added the couple made the gesture as her parents couldn't afford the fee back then. She also said that her parents befriended the Kings while living in Atlanta and running a theatre school, stated sources.

“One day, Coretta called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept her kids. My mom was like, ‘Sure, come on over’, and so they all just became friends, and they helped us out of a jam,” Julia said in the interview.

Sources said that a Ku Klux Klan member blew up a car outside one of Julia's parent's Betty and Walter Roberts' plays in 1965 in response to King Jr's daughter Yolanda being cast in a role in which she kissed a white actor.

Julia celebrated her 55th birthday on October 28 by sharing a selfie of herself on Instagram, sipping a mug of coffee surrounded by pink and gold balloons. She captioned the photo: “Feeling the love and magic on my 55th Birthday! My cup runneth over.”

On the work front, Julia was last seen in the 2022 romantic comedy film, Ticket to Paradise, with George Clooney. The film which was directed by Ol Parker was released in the US on October 21 and received a mixed reception from critics. The movie also starred Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier and Lucas Bravo in pivotal roles. According to reports, the actress will be next seen in the upcoming Sam Esmail-directed thriller, Leave the World Behind, with Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke.