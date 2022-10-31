Ananya Panday dresses up as Kareena Kapoor’s character 'Poo' for a Halloween party

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who celebrated her 24th birthday on Sunday, attended a Halloween party for which she dressed up as Kareena Kapoor Khan's film character, Pooja. The character which is also known as ‘Poo ’is from the 2001 Karan Johar directional, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. For creating the look, Ananya donned a shimmery pink top and a light beige skirt.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda’s Mumbai diaries: The Liger actor enjoys local train ride with co actor Ananya Panday

Ananya took to Instagram to share a video of her getting ready for the party on Sunday. She captioned the post, “It’s my birthday today and it’s Halloween tomorrow so obviously I had to dress as my alll time favourite POO! Obviously, not even a patch on @kareenakapoorkhan I’m just a fan having a gala time, don’t shout at me @karanjohar @spacemuffin27 @stacygomes @kajal._komal killed it (sic).”

Kareena later reacted to Ananya's 'Poo' avatar by taking to her Instagram stories where she shared Ananya's video, writing, “Faaaabbbb (red heart emoji).”

Ananya was last seen in the 2022 films, Gehraiyaan and Liger. She will be next seen in the upcoming film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which will be produced by Excel Entertainment. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Kareena is filming for Hansal Mehta's next movie in London. The film is a murder mystery and has Kareena in the role of a detective. She has also wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming Sujoy Ghosh film, The Devotion of Suspect X, which is an adaptation of a Japanese novel of the same name by Keigo Higashino.