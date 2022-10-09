Harry Styles postpones first Chicago show following crew and band members' illness

Former One Direction member Harry Styles' six-night stint of shows in Chicago for his Love on Tour tour, which was scheduled to start on Thursday, was postponed “out of an abundance of caution,” according to reports. Sources stated that the United Centre in Chicago, the venue where the show was supposed to take place, put up a tweet saying, “Tonight's Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at United Centre has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022, due to band/crew illness.”

According to reports, Harry has not posted an update about the show on his personal social media handles, and his current health status is still unclear. The singer is scheduled to perform on October 15 in Chicago before heading to Inglewood, California.

Media sources said that the programme authorities stated that all previously purchased tickets for the show will be valid for admission to the performance on the revised date and a message from Ticketmaster will be sent to all ticket holders. The programme authorities made it clear on their website that if attendees arrived before 5 PM on Monday, October 10, they would queue up in the previous order after receiving their wristbands.

Prior to Chicago, the most recent stop on the singer's tour was in Austin, Texas. During one of the shows at the Moody Centre, Harry spotted a young girl in the crowd holding a sign that read, “SKIPPED DAYCARE TO BE HERE (sic).” Sources said that upon reading the sign, according to footage from the concert posted to TikTok, Harry said to the young fan, “Hello! Are you having a good time?” He also gave a thumbs-up gesture to the fan, who seemingly responded with one of her own, as the As It Was singer exclaimed, “Look at that tiny thumb!”