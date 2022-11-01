Telugu actor Chiranjeevi treats the British Deputy High Commissioner to Telugu delicacies

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela recently treated the new British Deputy High Commissioner, Garath Wynn Owen, to some traditional Telugu delicacies when the latter called on him to discuss the collaboration between the UK and the Telugu film industry, stated reports. Taking to Twitter, Garath wrote, “Elated to meet Chiranjeevi. We discussed collaboration between the UK and the thriving Tollywood industry. Appreciated him for his expansive charity work over the years and during the Covid period. Look forward to continuing the conversation!”

Soon after, Chiranjeevi responded to the tweet, writing, “Delighted to meet Gareth Wynn Owen, the new British Dy High Commissioner in town. Exchanged courteous notes on many topics of the UK, India and the Telugu states over dinner at my place. Got him to taste some traditional Telugu delicacies, not to forget some spicy Avakaya.”

The British Deputy High Commissioner then responded to Chiranjeevi's tweet saying, “Thank you for hosting me in your beautiful home and introducing me to homemade steamed dosa and avakaya. It was a special evening I will remember for a long time, and I look forward to meeting you at one of your blood donation centres.”

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the 2022 action-thriller film, Godfather, which was helmed by Mohan Raja. The film which was released on October 5, 2022, is a remake of the Malayalam film, Lucifer, starring Mohanlal. It also featured Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, Satya Dev and Tanya Ravichandran in important roles.

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu-language action-comedy film, Waltair Veerayya. The film which will be directed by K. S. Ravindra also stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, and Bobby Simha in important roles.