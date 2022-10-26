Chiranjeevi's Mega 154 is now Waltair Veerayya; Makers unveil an explosive glimpse

As promised, the makers of Chiranjeevi's next project, which was tentatively being referred to as Mega 154, have revealed the title and teaser of the film on the occasion of Deepavali. The film, as speculated earlier, is titled Waltair Veerayya and the two-and-a-half-minute teaser serves as an 'explosive' introduction to Chiranjeevi's character.

In true-blue Telugu masala film style, the teaser begins with a baddie questioning the whereabouts of "annayya" (elder brother) and a huge explosion follows moments later. The time flashes backward and we gradually see the source of the explosion, revealing Chiranjeevi with a beedi in his mouth. Towards the end of the teaser, Chiranjeevi, in his trademark comic style, goes, "for more such entertaining explosions, like, share and subscribe to," and we are introduced to the title of the film.

In a poster released by makers, the actor is seen in the attire of a fisherman, sitting in a boat and smoking a cigar. Notably, he is seen wearing a police cap, corroborating social media reports that the actor is playing a cop in the garb of a fisherman in the film.

The film, directed by Bobby Kolli, also stars Ravi Teja, who doesn't appear in the teaser, but his voice comes in towards the end with a Diwali greeting. Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa appear as female leads in Waltair Veerayya, which has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is expected to hit screens on Sankranthi 2023.