Akhil Akkineni's Agent joins Sankranthi race

We had previously reported that Akhil Akkineni and Surender Reddy are working on an actioner titled Agent. On the occasion of Diwali, the makers have announced that the film is gearing up for a Sankranthi release. The announcement came through a new poster in which Akhil, donning a suit, is seen standing in rain with an umbrella, an image that has 'spy' written all over it.

The film is the latest to lock its festival release date after Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Prabhas' multilingual project, Adipurush. In addition to these, Vijay's Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is releasing in Telugu as Varasudu on Sankranthi. It should be interesting to see how things pan out for these releases and how many of them manage to keep their date with the audience.

The film, featuring Malayalam star Mammootty in a prominent role, has a story by Vakkantham Vamsi and is being produced by AK Entertainment in association with Surender 2 Cinema. Sakshi Vaidya plays the female lead.

Hip Hop Thamizha is the music director while Rasool Ellore is the director of photography.