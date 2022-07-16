Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty's spy action thriller Agent teaser out

The teaser of Agent, the upcoming film starring actors Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty, was released by the makers on social media on Friday.

The one-minute teaser is presented from the point of view of head of national security agency Mahadev, played by Mammootty. Called for an enquiry, he discloses the courage, valour and unpredictable nature of an “agent” (played by Akhil), who is termed the most notorious, ruthless patriot and is impossible to catch. He goes on to say that his death note has already been written.

The film is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. Sakshi Vaidya is playing the female lead opposite Akhil. Agent’s story is written by Vakkantham Vamsi.

Billed to be a spy actioner, the upcoming film’s music is composed by Hip Hop Thamizha, with Rasool Ellore handling the cinematography. National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director.

In addition to Telugu, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.