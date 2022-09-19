Shruti Haasan's new single, She is a Hero, garners over a million views on YouTube

Actress Shruti Haasan's latest single She is a Hero, which throws light on the struggles and triumphs of women, has been receiving immense love from audiences. The song has crossed a million views on YouTube in less than a few days of its release (September 8).

She is a Hero brings together varied artistes and a mix of genres, all with one aim — to celebrate women. The video of the song features girls from the NGO, Shiksha Seva Foundation, which has made this track more special. The track has been produced by Karan Kanchan and Karan Parikh while visual artiste Santanu Hazarika dons the creative director's hat for this track.

Screenwriter and lyricist Niranjan Iyengar has penned the additional Hindi lyrics for Shruti's part. Commenting on the track, Shruti had previously tweeted, “She is a Hero is our ode to powerful stories of women all across the globe who go above and beyond in everything they do, regardless of the domain, with empathy, elegance and fortitude (sic).”

On the work front, Shruti was last seen on the big screen in the 2021 film Laabam directed by SP Jananathan. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi as the main lead. She will next be seen in Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming film, tentatively titled, NBK107, with Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. She will also appear in KS Ravindra’s Telugu action film, Waltair Veerayya. The film, which is expected to release in early 2023, stars Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles.