Shruti Haasan’s new song ‘She is a Hero’ celebrates struggles and triumphs of women

After the success of her first single Edge, Actor-singer Shruti Haasan released her next track She is a Hero. Written, composed and sung by Shruti, the track also features popular rapper MC Altaf. The track was released on September 9 on Shruti’s official YouTube channel.

The song brings together many artistes and a mix of genres to shine a light on the struggles and triumphs of women and how the world would be nothing without women. With MC Altaf’s unique flavour of rap music and Shruti’s lyrics and voice, the song perfectly fits into the pop genre.

The track has been produced by Karan Kanchan and Karan Parikh. Screenwriter and lyricist Niranjan Iyengar have also written additional Hindi lyrics for Shruti’s part. The song also features girls from the NGO Shiksha Seva Foundation, which has made this track all the more special.