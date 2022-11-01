Actress Rambha and her kids sustain minor injuries in a car accident in Canada

Popular Indian actress Rambha and her kids escaped with minor injuries after a car rammed into her car at an intersection in Canada on Tuesday, stated reports. The actress said that the accident occurred while she was returning home after picking up her kids from school. While she confirmed that she and her children were safe although they had sustained minor injuries, she said that her daughter Sasha was still in the hospital.

The actress took to Twitter to post pictures of her damaged car and her little daughter who has been hospitalised. She captioned the post, “Our car was hit by another car at an intersection way back from picking kids from school! Me with kids and my nanny. All of us are safe with minor injuries. My little Sasha is still in the hospital. Bad days, bad time. Please pray for us. Your prayers mean a lot.”

Ouw car was hit by another car at an intersection wayback from picking kids from school! "Me with kids and my nanny" All of us are safe with minor injuries my little Sasha is still in the hospital bad days bad time please pray for us your prayers means a lot pic.twitter.com/BqgrNjfdpi — Rambha Indrakumar (@Rambha_indran) November 1, 2022

The actress, who at one point in time was among the top actresses of the Tamil and Telugu film industries, now resides in Canada along with her husband and three children. She has appeared in many popular films across Indian languages including movies like Judwaa with Salman Khan, Govinda's Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta and multi-starrer Hindi language film, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. The actress quit her acting career in 2010 and tied the knot with Canada-based businessman Inthiran Pathmanathan.

